Premier League: We made two massive mistakes against City, admits Klopp

After suffering a 1-4 defeat at the hands of Manchester City, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp admitted that his side made two woeful mistakes which ended up costing the Reds.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 08-02-2021 09:05 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 09:05 IST
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp (file image). Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a 1-4 defeat at the hands of Manchester City, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp admitted that his side made two woeful mistakes which ended up costing the Reds. With this loss, Liverpool remains static at the fourth spot in the standings with 40 points from 23 matches while City consolidated its position at the top spot.

"We made two massive mistakes and it was pretty much game over. In a game when you have such a good moment, these two goals killed off the game. Everybody knows that," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying. Two back-to-back errors from Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker helped Manchester City get a 3-1 lead in no time. The second and third goal for City were scored by Gundogan and Raheem Sterling respectively.

"He is (Alisson) obviously very disappointed. He was like not today, not today. I said to him that's the problem with mistakes, you cannot decide when you make them, the only thing you can do is learn from them. That is what he will do and he will make sure it never happens to him again. It was decisive, but that is ok. He saved our lives I do not know how often, and he is absolutely a world-class goalie," said Klopp. With the third strike, Raheem Sterling became the third player to score 100 goals under manager Pep Guardiola. Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero are the other two to have achieved the feat.

"I said to Alisson we have stands, you can shoot the ball there! Look, it is a mistake, but different things came together. We did not offer exactly the right things. In the first half, Ali played exceptional football and was really calm on the ball, passed it in small spaces, exactly what we wanted him to do," said Klopp. "Then in the beginning of the second half he did not do that. He did not see the offers because we did not make them in the right way, and then the problem is that he does not shoot the ball somewhere far away from the danger spots. He knows that. I cannot help him through the night. We all have nights like this, and tomorrow he will be ok again," he added.

Liverpool will next lock horns against Leicester City on Saturday while City will square off against Tottenham Hotspur on the same day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

