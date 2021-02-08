Left Menu

HOLD-FACTBOX-NFL-Profile of Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 09:10 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 09:10 IST
HOLD-FACTBOX-NFL-Profile of Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Profile of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on Sunday to claim their second Super Bowl title. * Founded: 1974

* Joined the NFL as an expansion team in 1976 and competed in the AFC West division for one season before switching to NFC Central. * Moved to NFC South during the league realignment ahead of the 2002 season.

* NFC titles (season): 2 (2002, 2020) * Super Bowl titles (season): 2 (2002, 2020)

Head coach: Bruce Arians Hired by the Bucs in 2019, he was previously a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers' coaching staff that won two Super Bowl titles before landing a head coaching job with the Indianapolis Colts in 2012.

He also coached the Arizona Cardinals for five seasons, winning one division title. Starting quarterback: Tom Brady

Selected by New England with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady went on to lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles in 20 seasons. Widely considered the greatest signal caller of all time, he joined the Buccaneers last March and guided them to their first Super Bowl title since 2003.

2020 regular season record; 11-5; 2nd in NFC South division Week 1 - at New Orleans, lost 34-23

Week 2 - vs Carolina, won 31-17 Week 3 - at Denver, won 28-10

Week 4 - vs Los Angeles Chargers, won 38-31 Week 5 - at Chicago, lost 20-19

Week 6 - vs Green Bay, won 38-10 Week 7 - at Las Vegas, won 45-20

Week 8 - at New York Giants, won 25-23 Week 9 - vs New Orleans, lost 38-3

Week 10 - at Carolina, won 46-23 Week 11 - vs Los Angeles Rams, lost 27-24

Week 12 - vs Kansas City, lost 27-24 Week 13 - Bye Week

Week 14 - vs Minnesota, won 26-14 Week 15 - at Atlanta, won 31-27

Week 16 - at Detroit, won 47-7 Week 17 - vs Atlanta, won 44-27

NFC playoff seeding: 5 Path to the Super Bowl

* Beat Washington 31-23 in the wildcard round * Beat New Orleans 30-20 in the divisional round

* Beat Green Bay 31-26 in the NFC championship. (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru: Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Utah police: Avalanche killed 4 local backcountry skiers

Four backcountry skiers in their 20s died when one of the deadliest avalanches in Utah history hit a popular canyon, police said Sunday.Four other people were also buried in the Saturday slide but managed to dig themselves out and didnt suf...

ISL 7: Happy to get one point against Hyderabad, says Jamil

After settling with a goalless draw against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League ISL on Sunday, NorthEast United FC NEUFC interim coach Khalid Jamil said that he is happy with one point and added that three points would have made him hap...

Scientists leave for Joshimath for surveillance, reconnaissance after glacier burst

A team of scientists, flown to Dehradun after the glacier burst in Uttarakhand, left for Joshimath area on Monday for surveillance and reconnaissance.The scientists, belonging to the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment SASE of the Defenc...

NFL-Bucs QB Brady named Super Bowl MVP after win over Chiefs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was named the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl for a record-extending fifth time after leading his team to a 31-9 victory over the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Brady, who previous...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021