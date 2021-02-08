Left Menu

Sterling becomes third player to score 100 goals under Guardiola

Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling on Sunday became the third player to score 100 or more goals under the guidance of Pep Guardiola.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 08-02-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 09:14 IST
Sterling becomes third player to score 100 goals under Guardiola
Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling on Sunday became the third player to score 100 or more goals under the guidance of Pep Guardiola. City defeated defending Premier League champion Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield. With this loss, Liverpool remains static at the fourth spot in the standings with 40 points from 23 matches while City consolidated its position at the top spot.

Sterling entered the goal sheet with his strike in the 76th minute of the game and achieved the feat. Earlier, Sergio Aguero (120) and Lionel Messi (212) were the only players who scored 100 or more goals under Guardiola's guiding hand. The first half of the match saw no goals as both teams were trying to outdo each other and at the halfway mark, the scoreline remained 0-0.

However, it was the second half where the whole complexion of the game changed as City managed to get the lead in the 49th minute as IIkay Gundogan registered the first goal of the match. Gundogan had missed a penalty in the first half, but he corrected his mistake and the visitors were able to take a 1-0 lead. Mohamed Salah equalised the scoreline for Liverpool in the 63rd minute through a penalty. Ruben Dias had brought down Salah inside the penalty area and as a result, the Reds were awarded a penalty.

However, two back-to-back errors from Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker helped Manchester City get a 3-1 lead in no time. The second and third goals for City were scored by Gundogan and Sterling respectively. The final nail in the coffin came in the 83rd minute as Phil Foden scored the fourth goal for City and this gave the side a 4-1 victory.

Liverpool will next lock horns against Leicester City on February 13 while City will square off against Tottenham Hotspur on the same day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Utah police: Avalanche killed 4 local backcountry skiers

Four backcountry skiers in their 20s died when one of the deadliest avalanches in Utah history hit a popular canyon, police said Sunday.Four other people were also buried in the Saturday slide but managed to dig themselves out and didnt suf...

ISL 7: Happy to get one point against Hyderabad, says Jamil

After settling with a goalless draw against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League ISL on Sunday, NorthEast United FC NEUFC interim coach Khalid Jamil said that he is happy with one point and added that three points would have made him hap...

Scientists leave for Joshimath for surveillance, reconnaissance after glacier burst

A team of scientists, flown to Dehradun after the glacier burst in Uttarakhand, left for Joshimath area on Monday for surveillance and reconnaissance.The scientists, belonging to the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment SASE of the Defenc...

NFL-Bucs QB Brady named Super Bowl MVP after win over Chiefs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was named the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl for a record-extending fifth time after leading his team to a 31-9 victory over the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Brady, who previous...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021