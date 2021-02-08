Left Menu

Tennis-Age not a factor for Venus, but veteran inspires fellow pros

After failing to get past the first round at each of the three Grand Slams held last year, Venus turned back the clock on Monday by beating Flipkens 7-5 6-2 to ease into the second round in Melbourne. "Would it be front of mind for you if you were playing a professional tennis match?" Williams said in reply to a question about her age during her post-match interview.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 12:53 IST
Tennis-Age not a factor for Venus, but veteran inspires fellow pros

American Venus Williams brushed off a question about her age after defeating Belgian Kirsten Flipkens at the Australian Open, but the 40-year-old's ongoing passion for her sport was hailed as an inspiration by several of her fellow professionals. After failing to get past the first round at each of the three Grand Slams held last year, Venus turned back the clock on Monday by beating Flipkens 7-5 6-2 to ease into the second round in Melbourne.

"Would it be front of mind for you if you were playing a professional tennis match?" Williams said in reply to a question about her age during her post-match interview. "There you go," she added, when the reporter replied, "Not necessarily."

Younger sister Serena, who eased into round two with a 6-1 6-1 drubbing of Germany's Laura Siegemund, said Venus's optimism and work ethic were a daily source of personal inspiration. "She never gets frustrated about her situation, health-wise," Serena said. "She's always looking on the bright side. Then she works so hard.

"It's also very inspiring because she still pushes me on a level that no one's able to push me." The Williams sisters' contribution to tennis was also highlighted by Japan's Naomi Osaka, who reached the second round after demolishing Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

"I actually interact with Venus more. I feel like I do talk about Serena a lot, but Venus is sort of the reason why Serena is where she is," Osaka said. Canadian Milos Raonic, who also won his first-round match, said Venus was an inspiration for a lot of people even though she had nothing left to prove.

"Just in general, you see Venus, she's out there on court training," he said. "She takes it incredibly seriously. She... doesn't have to be out on tour other than her own desires and her own passion for the sport. "She's here because she loves it. She'll take whatever opportunity and try to really make the most of it, give it her all."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak intruder killed by BSF along international border in Jammu

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force BSF personnel along the international border in the Samba sector, the BSF said on Monday. The BSF stated that at around 0945 AM, BSF troops observed a Pakistani intruder headin...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day one

Highlights of day one of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Monday. Times local GMT 11 1826 ANDREESCU WINS FIRST MATCH AFTER 15 MONTHS OUTEighth seed Bianca Andreescu overcame a mid-match wobble to beat Romanian M...

Goa: Mining dependents take out protest march in Panaji

Hundreds of people dependent onGoas mining industry took out a march here on Monday toprotest against the failure of the Centre and the stategovernment to resume iron ore extraction activities which havebeen shut in the state for last three...

Australian Open: Thiem cruises to second round after beating Kukushkin

US Open champion Dominic Thiem on Monday cruised to the second round of the Australian Open after beating Kazakhstans Mikhail Kukushkin in the first round clash. World number three fought hard in the first set and finally won the set in a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021