Sports News Roundup: Brady leads Buccaneers to Super Bowl win on home field; Hurricanes defeat Blue Jackets in wild affair and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Brady leads Buccaneers to Super Bowl win on home field

Tom Brady threw three touchdowns as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thumped the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday, giving the evergreen 43-year-old quarterback a record-extending seventh championship ring. Brady's age-defying performance, which earned him the Most Valuable Player award, brought the curtain down on what was perhaps the most challenging season the NFL has had to navigate because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NHL roundup: Hurricanes defeat Blue Jackets in wild affair

Jordan Staal netted the go-ahead goal and had a pair of assists to lead the visiting Carolina Hurricanes to a wild 6-5 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday afternoon. Vincent Trocheck, Dougie Hamilton and Brett Pesce all collected one goal and one assist for the Hurricanes, who received a 17-save performance from goaltender James Reimer and benefited from a blown goal call in the comeback win.

NBA roundup: Jimmy Butler helps Heat knock off Knicks

Jimmy Butler scored eight points in the fourth quarter and hit the tie-breaking jumper with 4:18 left Sunday afternoon as the visiting Miami Heat held off the New York Knicks in a 109-103 win. Butler (17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists) just missed a triple-double while Bam Adebayo (24 points and 11 rebounds) also had a double-double for the Heat, which has won two straight for just the second time this season. Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro each scored 16 points while Kelly Olynyk (15 points) and Duncan Robinson (12 points) each got into double digits.

The Weeknd brings bright lights, bandaged dancers to Super Bowl

Canadian pop singer The Weeknd lit up a pandemic-restricted Super Bowl on Sunday with an upbeat performance of hits in front of a brightly lit cityscape evoking the theme of his newest album, "After Hours." During halftime at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the 30-year-old performer stepped out of a shiny convertible perched high above the stage amid neon signs reminiscent of the Las Vegas Strip at night.

Age not a factor for Venus, but veteran inspires fellow pros

American Venus Williams brushed off a question about her age after defeating Belgian Kirsten Flipkens at the Australian Open, but the 40-year-old's ongoing passion for her sport was hailed as an inspiration by several of her fellow professionals. After failing to get past the first round at each of the three Grand Slams held last year, Venus turned back the clock on Monday by beating Flipkens 7-5 6-2 to ease into the second round in Melbourne.

Chip-in eagle helps Brooks Koepka rally to win at TPC Scottsdale Brooks Koepka used a chip-in eagle at No. 17 on Sunday to rally from five shots back at the start of the final round and win his second career Waste Management Phoenix Open title at Scottsdale, Ariz. Koepka shot a 6-under-par 65 to finish at 19-under 265 and win by one shot over Xander Schauffele and South Korea's Kyoung-Hoon Lee.

Top 25 roundup: Indiana pulls off last-second upset of No. 8 Iowa Armaan Franklin hit a 14-foot jumper with 1.6 seconds left, lifting Indiana to a 67-65 win over No. 8 Iowa on Sunday in Bloomington, Ind. The Hoosiers (10-8, 5-6 Big Ten) snapped a two-game losing streak thanks to Franklin's heroics. Franklin, playing through an ankle injury, had struggled all game, making just 1 of his first 9 attempts from the floor before the game-winning shot. Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 17 points and 12 rebounds, posting his seventh double-double of the season.

Game, set and mask: fans trickle in on first day of Australian Open Tennis fans wearing masks filtered into Melbourne Park on Monday for the start of the Australian Open, this year's first Grand Slam event, as the host city recorded one new locally acquired case of the novel coronavirus. Players and staff arriving from overseas have all served 14 days of quarantine but foreign fans have been kept out as part of Australia's tough and effective measures to get to grips with the coronavirus.

Highlights: Australian Open day one Highlights of day one of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Monday. Times local (GMT +11): 1826 ANDREESCU WINS FIRST MATCH AFTER 15 MONTHS OUT

Chiefs installed as heavy Super Bowl LVI favorites The Kansas City Chiefs hit a significant bump in the road Sunday night, but sportsbooks anticipate their march toward a dynasty revving back up in six months. The Chiefs were installed as heavy favorites to win Super Bowl LVI by several sportsbooks before Sunday night, including being offered at +490 by FanDuel. Those odds didn't waver shortly after Kansas City was routed 31-9 in Super Bowl LV by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

