Scoreboard: 1st India-England Test, Tea -Day 4

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-02-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 14:31 IST
Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the first Test between India and England here on Monday.

England 1st Innings: 578 all out India 1st Innings: 337 all out England 2nd Innings: Rory Burns c Rahane b Ashwin 0 Dominic Sibley c Pujara b Ashwin 16 Daniel Lawrence lbw b Ishant 18 Joe Root lbw b Bumrah 40 Ben Stokes c Pant b Ashwin 7 Ollie Pope batting 18 Jos Buttler batting 14 Extras (NB-6) 6 Total (For 5 wicket in 27 overs) 119 Fall of Wickets: 1-0, 2- 32, 3-58, 4-71, 5-101.

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin 12-1-49-3,Shahbaz Nadeem 7-0-33-0,Ishant Sharma 5-1-17-1, Jasprit Bumrah 3-0-20-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

