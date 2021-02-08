Left Menu

MPCA removes cricket committee which questioned Pandit's appointment

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) has removed its three-member cricket committee which had questioned the appointment of senior team's head coach Chandrakant Pandit last year. MPCA took the decision during its Annual General Meeting here on Sunday evening.

The three-member committee comprising former domestic players, Prashant Dwivedi, Yogesh Golwalkar and Murtaza Ali, was elected in October 2019 for a period of three years.

The committee had raised questions on the appointment of former India stumper Pandit as the head coach of the Madhya Pradesh senior team in July last year and had alleged that it was kept in the dark over his appointment.

The committee recently filed a writ petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Pandit’s appointment and other issues involving the MPCA.

MPCA secretary Sanjeev Rao told PTI, ''During the AGM, a MPCA member raised a motion claiming that members have lost faith in the committee and the committee’s actions have tarnished the image of the cricket body.

''Some MPCA members even raised objections to this proposal but a majority of the members supported the motion and based on it, the committee was removed,'' he added. According to Rao, former MPCA president Jyotiraditya Scindia, also supported the motion raised against the cricket committee.

''We hope that the new committee will be soon formed,'' he added.

Meanwhile, Scindia after the AGM claimed that there is no row over Pandit’s appointment.

''Pandit is one of the leading cricket personalities and it is our pleasure to have him as our coach,'' Scindia said, while refusing to comment on the matter of the petition filed by the committee.

Pandit is one of the most successful domestic coaches in the country and was appointed as the MP coach in March 2020.

Meanwhile, the cricket committee’s lawyer Ajinkya Dagaonkar on Monday said that he has no information about the resolutions passed in the MPCA AGM on Sunday. ''Their petition is pending in the High Court and so I cannot make an elaborate comment on the functioning of MPCA,'' he said.

He said that no date has been fixed in the High Court for a hearing so far.

