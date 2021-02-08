Left Menu

Several schemes formulated to improve sports level in rural areas: Kiren Rijiju

Details of the above schemes are available in the public domain on the websites of this Ministry and the Sports Authority of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 15:56 IST
Several schemes formulated to improve sports level in rural areas: Kiren Rijiju
Funds are allocated by the Union Government Scheme-wise, not State-wise. Image Credit: Twitter(@KirenRijiju)

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has formulated the following schemes to promote sports and improve the level of sports and support sports infrastructure in the country, including in rural areas for the encouragement of rural youth:

(i) Khelo India Scheme (ii) Assistance to National Sports Federations; (iii)Special Awards to Winners in International sports events and their Coaches; (iv) National Sports Awards, Pension to Meritorious Sports Persons; (v) PanditDeendayalUpadhyay National Sports Welfare Fund; (vi) National Sports Development Fund; and (vii) Running Sports Training Centres through Sports Authority of India.

Details of the above schemes are available in the public domain on the websites of this Ministry and the Sports Authority of India. Funds are allocated by the Union Government Scheme-wise, not State-wise. Under various sports schemes, a total of Rupees 1393.21 crore in the year 2017-18, Rupees 1381.52 crore in the year 2018-19 and Rupees 2000 crore was allocated in the year 2019-20.

This information was given by Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BHEL tanks nearly 9 pc after Dec quarter loss

Shares of BHEL on Monday tanked nearly 9 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 217.86 crore for the October-December quarter.The stock tumbled 8.61 per cent to close at Rs 39.80 on BSE. During the day, it plummet...

Equity indices on upward climb, auto and metal stocks shine

Equity benchmark indices closed over one per cent higher on Monday amid upbeat news on corporate earnings, economic data and updates on vaccination drive. Market experts said foreign portfolio investors have continued to buy Indian securiti...

Maha govt to probe tweets by celebs on farmers' protest to check for BJP's involvement: Congress' Sachin Sawant

Congress leader Sachin Sawant on Monday informed that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has given orders to the Intelligence Department to probe the row over tweets by celebrities on the farmers issue. He also hit out at the Bharatiya...

Terrorist violence cases, stone-pelting, infiltration attempts in J-K reduced in 2020: MHA

The number of terrorist violence cases and stone-pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have reduced drastically in 2020 in comparison to 2019, said Union Minister of State Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021