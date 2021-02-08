Several schemes formulated to improve sports level in rural areas: Kiren Rijiju

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has formulated the following schemes to promote sports and improve the level of sports and support sports infrastructure in the country, including in rural areas for the encouragement of rural youth:

(i) Khelo India Scheme (ii) Assistance to National Sports Federations; (iii)Special Awards to Winners in International sports events and their Coaches; (iv) National Sports Awards, Pension to Meritorious Sports Persons; (v) PanditDeendayalUpadhyay National Sports Welfare Fund; (vi) National Sports Development Fund; and (vii) Running Sports Training Centres through Sports Authority of India.

Details of the above schemes are available in the public domain on the websites of this Ministry and the Sports Authority of India. Funds are allocated by the Union Government Scheme-wise, not State-wise. Under various sports schemes, a total of Rupees 1393.21 crore in the year 2017-18, Rupees 1381.52 crore in the year 2018-19 and Rupees 2000 crore was allocated in the year 2019-20.

This information was given by Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)