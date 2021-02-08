Left Menu

Soccer-Sevilla's Ocampos escapes with sprained ankle after horror tackle

Sevilla's medical report said Ocampos, who left the pitch on a stretcher screaming in pain after Getafe's Djene Dakonam trod on his ankle, had sustained a grade two sprain to his left ankle as a result of the tackle. Ocampos had told Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui after the game that he thought he had seriously damaged his ankle, sparking fears he could have ruptured ankle ligaments which would have likely ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:50 IST
Soccer-Sevilla's Ocampos escapes with sprained ankle after horror tackle

Sevilla could breathe a sigh of relief over the state of their player Lucas Ocampos on Monday after medical tests revealed the attacking midfielder had not suffered any bone or ligament damage to his ankle in Saturday's 3-0 La Liga win over Getafe. Sevilla's medical report said Ocampos, who left the pitch on a stretcher screaming in pain after Getafe's Djene Dakonam trod on his ankle, had sustained a grade two sprain to his left ankle as a result of the tackle.

Ocampos had told Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui after the game that he thought he had seriously damaged his ankle, sparking fears he could have ruptured ankle ligaments which would have likely ruled him out for the rest of the season. While Sevilla did not state when Ocampos would return, reports in the Spanish media said he would be out for between four and six weeks, returning in time for the final two months of the campaign.

The Argentine, who has scored four goals and provided four assists to help Sevilla go fourth in La Liga, is ruled out of both legs of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie with Barcelona and is unlikely to make it back for either leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Borussia Dortmund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

More than Rs 2.5 cr revenue collected from ILP permits:Manipur CM

Manipur earned over Rs 2.5 crore by wayof issuing Inner Line Permit ILP last year, Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed the legislative assembly Monday.A sum of Rs 2,52,78,000 came to the state from releasing1,62,902 ILP from January 1 to ...

Arunachal Pradesh Governor urges Centre for more sports infrastructure

Arunachal Pradesh Governor BrigRetd Dr B D Mishra on Monday urged the Centre for moreinfrastructure for promoting sports and games activities inthe state.Mishra who called on Union Minister of State for YouthAffairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju ...

Ref Mike Dean reports threats as another red is overturned

Premier League referee Mike Dean has reported receiving death threats to the police after being targeted through his familys social media accounts.The menacing messages were received after Dean sent off West Hams Tom Soucek in Saturdays gam...

Punjab FC hope to build on momentum against Indian Arrows

Third-placed Punjab FC will be eager to extend their lead over the mid-table chasing pack when they meet Indian Arrows in an I-League game here on Tuesday. Punjab handed TRAU their first defeat in their last game and now sit in third positi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021