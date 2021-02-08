Left Menu

NRFF Vice President appointed into Rugby Africa Women’s Advisory Committee

Grace Iyorhe is a lover and a great enthusiast of Rugby. In the year 2012, she developed a strong interest in Rugby and partook in Medical and Coaching courses in which she obtained relevant certificates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:54 IST
NRFF Vice President appointed into Rugby Africa Women’s Advisory Committee
Following her membership into NRFF, Grace partook in many activities concerning the development of the sport in Benue State and later contested for the position of the National Vice President of the NRFF in 2017 and emerged the winner. Image Credit: pixabay

In a letter dated 19th January 2021 by Chairwoman, Africa Rugby Advisory Committee states; ''Following the agreement of the Women's Rugby Advisory Committee, the Chairwoman of the Sub Committee, Leadership Training & Conferences, Ms Regina Hellen Lunyolo, is pleased and honoured to inform you of your official appointment as a member of the same Sub Committee. Your involvement in Rugby and the passion you show for your sector and the function you occupy in the great and diverse field of rugby are now rewarded and you fully deserve this new distinction'' - Paula Lanco (Women's Rugby Advisory Committee Chairwoman).

Grace Iyorhe is a lover and a great enthusiast of Rugby. In the year 2012, she developed a strong interest in Rugby and partook in Medical and Coaching courses in which she obtained relevant certificates.

In the year 2017, she was selected by the National Association of Women in Sports (NAWiS) as Women's representative in the Nigerian Rugby Football Federation (NRFF).

Following her membership into NRFF, Grace partook in many activities concerning the development of the sport in Benue State and later contested for the position of the National Vice President of the NRFF in 2017 and emerged the winner.

She has since 2017 been involved in the Administration and Management of the sport in Nigeria. As an administrator of the sport, She set up Male and Female Rugby teams in Benue state and has also developed and helped to inculcate the sport in secondary schools across Benue State.

Grace is a retired Chief Nursing Officer, Retired as premier league grade one football referee and once served as Chairman of Benue State Football Association. She was also a former member of the National Women's Football Board.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reversing another Trump withdrawal, US moves to rejoin UN Human Rights Council

Three years after former US President Donald Trumps administration withdrew from the United Nations Human Rights Council, his successor Joe Biden has moved to rejoin the human rights body, marking it as another reversal by Biden of Trumps p...

Family of Australian detained in Myanmar urges release

The family of an Australian adviser to Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi detained after a military coup overthrew her government called for his release on Monday, saying he had done nothing wrong.The Australian foreign ministry said it was se...

Civil service exam: SC asks Centre to consider if one-time relaxation can be given on age limit

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Centre to consider granting one-time relaxation on age limit to UPSC civil service aspirants, including those who had exhausted their last attempt in 2020 exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic and would get one ...

COVID-19: 26 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Monday recorded 26 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 21,133, according to a medical bulletin. The death of a 55-year-old man took the toll to 341, as per the bulletin. There are 169 active cases as of now, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021