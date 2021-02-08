Have always admired Ishant's commitment towards cricket: Laxman

As Ishant Sharma became the third Indian pacer to reach the milestone of 300 Test wickets, former cricketer VVS Laxman praised the bowler for his work ethic and commitment towards cricket in the longest format of the game. Ishant on Monday became the third Indian pacer to take 300 wickets in the longest format of the game. He scalped the wicket of Dan Lawrence on the fourth day of the ongoing first Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and with this, he registered his 300th wicket.

Laxman congratulated Ishant on the glorious milestone and said that the Indian pacer thoroughly deserves the rich reward. "What an achievement @ImIshant Congratulations on becoming the third Indian pacer to reach the 300-wicket milestone in Tests. Always admired your work ethic and commitment towards the game especially this format. And you thoroughly deserve this rich reward," Laxman tweeted.

Indian white-ball opener Shikhar Dhawan also praised Ishant on his "amazing achievement" of 300 wickets in the longest format of the game. "Congratulations on an amazing achievement @ImIshant bro Clapping hands sign You're in fantastic company. A testament to your exceptional hard work and dedication," Dhawan tweeted.

The other two pacers to have taken 300 Test wickets are Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan. Overall, Ishant is the sixth Indian bowler to take 300 Test wickets. Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, and Ravichandran Ashwin are the other five bowlers who have taken 300 wickets in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, India need 381 runs on the final day to win the first Test against England. At stumps on day four, India's score read 39/1, with Shubman Gill (15*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12*) on the field. Ashwin picked six wickets, restricting England to a very low total in the second innings and with this, a target of 420 runs was set for the hosts. (ANI)

