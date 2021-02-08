Left Menu

Australian Open: Defending champion Novak Djokovic sails into second round

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic on Monday sailed into the second round of the Australian Open after beating France's Jeremy Chardy in the first round clash.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:28 IST
Australian Open: Defending champion Novak Djokovic sails into second round
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic (Image: Novak Djokovic Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic on Monday sailed into the second round of the Australian Open after beating France's Jeremy Chardy in the first round clash. The world number one ignited his title defence with a 6-3 6-1 6-2 masterclass over Chardy in the match which lasted 91 minutes.

The top seed, seeking an unprecedented ninth title at Melbourne Park, looked in ominous form to book a second-round match-up with American Frances Tiafoe. "It's an ongoing love affair between me and the Rod Laver Arena. Hopefully I can have many great matches this year with this type of performance. Obviously, I wanted to start of well, first match, night session," the Australian Open website quoted Djokovic as saying.

"It's very special to be back on one of the most special courts around the world. It's my most successful court, every time I step on this court I re-live these memories," he added. Earlier in the day, US Open champion Dominic Thiem cruised to the second round of the tournament after beating Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin in the first round clash.

World number three fought hard in the first set and finally won the set in a tie-breaker. Thiem outclassed Kukushkin in a three-set clash 7-6(2), 6-2, 6-3 that lasted for two hours and 42 minutes. Thiem will next play either German Dominik Keopfer or Bolivia's Hugo Dellien in the second round.

Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams have also progressed to the second round after winning their respective first-round matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reversing another Trump withdrawal, US moves to rejoin UN Human Rights Council

Three years after former US President Donald Trumps administration withdrew from the United Nations Human Rights Council, his successor Joe Biden has moved to rejoin the human rights body, marking it as another reversal by Biden of Trumps p...

Family of Australian detained in Myanmar urges release

The family of an Australian adviser to Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi detained after a military coup overthrew her government called for his release on Monday, saying he had done nothing wrong.The Australian foreign ministry said it was se...

Civil service exam: SC asks Centre to consider if one-time relaxation can be given on age limit

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Centre to consider granting one-time relaxation on age limit to UPSC civil service aspirants, including those who had exhausted their last attempt in 2020 exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic and would get one ...

COVID-19: 26 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Monday recorded 26 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 21,133, according to a medical bulletin. The death of a 55-year-old man took the toll to 341, as per the bulletin. There are 169 active cases as of now, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021