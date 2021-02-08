Left Menu

National Junior Athletics Championships: Sunil scripts new record to win gold in U-20 men's 5000m

Madhya Pradesh's Sunil Dawar broke a 24-year-old National Record when he won the Under-20 men's 5000m gold in the National Junior Athletics Championships in 14 minutes 13.95 seconds at the Sarusajai Stadium here on Monday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:38 IST
National Junior Athletics Championships: Sunil scripts new record to win gold in U-20 men's 5000m
Sunil Dawar (Photo/ SAI Media Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh's Sunil Dawar broke a 24-year-old National Record when he won the Under-20 men's 5000m gold in the National Junior Athletics Championships in 14 minutes 13.95 seconds at the Sarusajai Stadium here on Monday. In completing the 1500m-5000m double, he erased N Gojen Singh's mark of 14:14.48 achieved in the World Junior Championships in Sydney on August 23, 1996.

Pushed hard by Haryana's Puneet Yadav, Sunil Dawar asserted his presence as India's best junior middle- and long-distance runner with an effort that not only broke Gojen Singh's National U20 mark but sank Rahul Kumar Pal's meet record of 14:18.28 set in Lucknow in 2012. It was the second 1500-5000 double that Sunil Dawar secured in the span of a fortnight after his success on home soil in the Federation Cup Junior U20 Athletics Championships in Bhopal last month. Delhi's 17-year-old Harshita Sehrawat (Hammer Throw) was the standout performer among girls on the third day of the five-day meet. She rewrote her own National U18 record with a 63.33m effort on Monday. She had thrown 63.62m and 63.95m in the North Zone Junior Athletics Championships in Sangrur in September 2019 but the ratified National Record stood at 61.93m she marked in winning the Asian Youth Championship silver medal in Hong Kong in March 2019.

Haryana's Race Walker Amit Khatri, known to keep erasing National records, would have been credited with another one today but since he had pegged the 10000m Race Walk mark at 40:40.97 in the Federation Cup Junior Championships in Bhopal on January 27, he had to settle for the meet mark with a victory in 42 minute 15.91 seconds. The other athletes who caught the eye were Kerala's Aparna Roy and Andhra Pradesh's Yashwant Kumar Laveti. Aparna Roy improved upon her own meet record with a time of 13.83 seconds while Yashwant Kumar Laveti won the under-20 men's 110m Hurdles in 13.92 seconds to equal the National and Meet Records set by J Surendhar in Bengaluru in 2010. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NRAI President to persuade General Body for stay on decision to ban shooters

National Rifle Association of India NRAI President Raninder Singh on Monday announced that he would be persuading the General Body of the National Federation, scheduled to meet on March 5 to stay the recent decision taken by the Governing B...

Scarred by riot, U.S. Capitol a fortress for Trump impeachment trial

Less than five weeks after the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol that sparked former President Donald Trumps second impeachment trial, the complex is a fortress.An 8-foot 2.5-meter tall fence encircles the U.S. governments traditionally op...

Reversing another Trump withdrawal, US moves to rejoin UN Human Rights Council

Three years after former US President Donald Trumps administration withdrew from the United Nations Human Rights Council, his successor Joe Biden has moved to rejoin the human rights body, marking it as another reversal by Biden of Trumps p...

Family of Australian detained in Myanmar urges release

The family of an Australian adviser to Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi detained after a military coup overthrew her government called for his release on Monday, saying he had done nothing wrong.The Australian foreign ministry said it was se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021