Soccer-Son of Chelsea great Drogba joins Italian fourth division side

Isaac Drogba, son of former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Didier, has signed a deal with Italian fourth division side Folgore Caratese, the club announced on Monday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:36 IST
Isaac Drogba, son of former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Didier, has signed a deal with Italian fourth division side Folgore Caratese, the club announced on Monday. The 20-year-old, who operates in attack like his father, has joined the Lombardy-based side after spells in the Chelsea youth setup and with the Under-19 and B teams of French side Guingamp.

His father Didier began his career in the French second tier at Le Mans and went on to win four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League at Chelsea, a Turkish title with Galatasaray, and become the Ivory Coast's all-time top scorer before retiring in 2018. Isaac will now be tasked with firing his new employers towards Serie C, as they currently sit seventh in Group A of Serie D, two points outside a playoff spot.

