Left Menu

AITA's 'Return to Tennis' endeavour continues with High Performance Training Camp for junior girls

After the successful conduct of a High Performance Training Camp for junior boys held in January, the All India Tennis Association's (AITA) 'Return to Tennis' endeavour continues with a High Performance Training Camp for junior girls, underway here at R.K. Khanna Tennis Stadium.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 23:00 IST
AITA's 'Return to Tennis' endeavour continues with High Performance Training Camp for junior girls
AITA logo . Image Credit: ANI

After the successful conduct of a High Performance Training Camp for junior boys held in January, the All India Tennis Association's (AITA) 'Return to Tennis' endeavour continues with a High Performance Training Camp for junior girls, underway here at R.K. Khanna Tennis Stadium. AITA, in a statement, said the aim of this camp is to mark the return to tennis of Indian players and to prepare them for return to competitive tennis.

"The prime focus of this camp is on physical conditioning, providing hitting opportunity with the best players, and providing high intensity of an inbuilt tournament. This camp aims to help and prepare junior Indian players for international tournaments which have now begun to roll out more steadily," AITA said. Like the earlier camp for junior boys, this is a residential camp and is being conducted in a bio-bubble environment.

The camp curriculum and activities are being headed by the National Coach, Zeeshan Ali. Ali has been a former National Champion, Asian Games Gold Medalist, and Davis Cup player for India. He will be assisted by Captain of the Junior Billi Jean King Cup (formerly Fed Cup) team Namita Bal as well as Shivika Burman, who is a former top Indian player, a winner on the ITF Women's Tour, and a well-known coach from Kolkata.

Sports Psychology, Nutrition & Diet, and Tennis Equipment experts have been roped in to enhance the trainees' skills beyond on-court practice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 BJP MPs gheraoed in Bengal's Jhargram as local women protest over water

Two BJP MPs were gheraoed inWest Bengals Jhargram district on Monday as local womenblocked a highway, demanding that the party fulfil its LokSabha poll promise of providing piped water connections to thehouseholds in the area.A large number...

NTPC to install early warning system in its projects in hill states

NTPC will install early warning systems in its projects located in hill states prone to natural disasters, Union Power Minister R K Singh said on his return from an on the spot assessment of the state-run power producers damaged hydel proje...

Austrian hairdressers reopen but COVID-19 rules ruffle some

Austrian hairdressers reopened for the first time in more than six weeks on Monday as a national lockdown loosened, but new rules including a coronavirus test requirement for customers ruffled some. Despite stubbornly high infection numbers...

INTERVIEW-EU economy to rally in Q2 as vaccine roll-out accelerates-EU executive

Europes economy is likely to rally in the second quarter as an acceleration in COVID-19 vaccine roll-out allows governments to gradually lift lockdown restrictions, the European Commissions vice president for the economy Valdis Dombrovskis ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021