Tennis-Defending champion Kenin grinds into second round
Kenin was broken twice and slumped to a 3-1 deficit early before steadying in the sunshine at Rod Laver Arena. The American fourth seed double-faulted on the first of three match points but finally sealed the contest as she marched forward to thump a backhand drive volley. Kenin will meet either Kaia Kanepi or Anastasija Sevastova for a place in the third round.Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 09-02-2021 07:16 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 07:16 IST
Sofia Kenin launched her Australian Open defence with a 7-5 6-4 win over Maddison Inglis on Tuesday but found the going tough against the plucky Australian wildcard. Kenin was broken twice and slumped to a 3-1 deficit early before steadying in the sunshine at Rod Laver Arena.
The American fourth seed double-faulted on the first of three match points but finally sealed the contest as she marched forward to thump a backhand drive volley. Kenin will meet either Kaia Kanepi or Anastasija Sevastova for a place in the third round.
ALSO READ
Stolen but not silent: Indigenous Australians protest national celebrations
Former Rugby league boss appointed Australian Cricketers Association chief
Former NRL boss Greenberg appointed as CEO of Australian Cricketers' Association
Sports News Report: Barty enjoying Australian training 'camp' ahead of Grand Slam; NBA postpones Wednesday's Bulls-Grizzlies game and more
Tennis-Barty enjoying Australian training 'camp' ahead of Grand Slam