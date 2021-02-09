ISL 7: We gave Goa an opportunity to come back in the game, says Lobera

Left Menu

After playing out a thrilling draw against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL), Mumbai City coach Sergio Lobera said that it was disappointing to see that his side was not able to control the game even after a two-goal lead.

Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

After playing out a thrilling draw against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL), Mumbai City coach Sergio Lobera said that it was disappointing to see that his side was not able to control the game even after a two-goal lead. Another stoppage-time goal by Ishan Pandita helped FC Goa pull the match back in the final minutes and hold Mumbai City FC to a thrilling 3-3 draw in the ongoing seventh season of the ISL at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Monday.

The Islanders took the lead through Hugo Boumous (20') and Adam Le Fondre (26') but goals from Glan Martins (45') and Igor Angulo (51') made it all square. "I feel we lost two points because till the 96th we had three points and then it changed and we lost points. I think the biggest problem for us was we could not manage the game at the 2-goal lead. We gave them the opportunity to come back in the game. But my team believed till the end and fought till the end and finally, we could have won but the truth is we lost two points," said Lobera during the post-match press conference.

Lobera also went on to urge Mumbai City to be more clinical on the attacking front and he opined that his side should have been able to score more goals. "During the first half, we had a lot of chances and we could have scored a third goal. If we would have scored one more the game was over. In the last minute of the first half, we conceded the first goal and gave them the opportunity to come back and increase their motivation. We need to be more clinical. We had enough chances to score more goals," said Lobera.

"We are not under pressure. Our target is to head into the final game against ATK Mohun Bagan with a four-point gap. ATK Mohun Bagan are doing a good job and this is a very competitive league and I am very happy that we reached the playoffs but we need to continue and focus on the next game which is against Bengaluru," he added. Mumbai City is currently at the top spot in ISL standings with 34 points from 16 games. The side will next take on Bengaluru FC on Monday. (ANI)

