Left Menu

CSA asks for ICC to intervene after CA pulls out of South Africa tour

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) asking it to consider the financial losses less wealthy cricket boards have to incur when tours do not take place as planned.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 09-02-2021 09:10 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 09:10 IST
CSA asks for ICC to intervene after CA pulls out of South Africa tour
Cricket South Africa logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) asking it to consider the financial losses less wealthy cricket boards have to incur when tours do not take place as planned. This letter comes on the back of Cricket Australia (CA) pulling out of South Africa tour in which both teams were slated to lock horns in three Tests.

In the letter, South Africa has termed Australia's decision to pull out of the series "against the spirit of sportsmanship", with implications for the credibility of the World Test Championship (WTC), reported ESPNCricinfo. The letter also raises concerns that this decision by Australia will have a serious impact on the financial well-being of less-wealthy ICC members.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, CSA has not lodged a formal complaint and it has sent its letter as a means of opening communication about finding the best possible outcome to maintain international cricket schedule during the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, Australia's three-match Test tour of South Africa was postponed due to an 'unacceptable' coronavirus risk. The Australian board had said that travelling from Australia to South Africa at this current time would have had an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to the visiting players.

As the series between Australia and South Africa got postponed, the ICC on Tuesday confirmed that New Zealand has now become the first team to qualify for the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC). India, Australia, and England are the other three teams that will be fighting it out to battle against the Kiwis in the summit clash. Cricket Australia had also clarified that it would not be asking the ICC to delay the WTC final and as a result, the fate of Tim Paine's side reaching the final depends on the upcoming four-match Test series between India and England.

"We have done everything we possibly can to make this tour happen and it's a very difficult and challenging situation in South Africa just now and that's what makes it even more heartbreaking that we're not able to go. We all knew the rules going in and I think that's what's made this decision really, really hard. We've done everything we possibly can to make the tour go ahead but in the end, we had to listen to the overwhelming medical advice, so we won't be pursuing that with the ICC, but it's just another reason why not being able to tour is so disappointing," ESPNCricinfo had quoted CA's Interim CEO, Nick Hockley as saying. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content -agency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt officials to undergo toxicology tests in drug-affected districts of Arunachal

Amid reports of drug abuse bymany government officials, the Arunachal Pradeshadministration has decided to conduct toxicology tests onofficials suspected to be involved in drug-related activitiesin the worst-affected districts of the state,...

A Tesla for a bitcoin: Musk drives up cryptocurrency price with $1.5 bln purchase

Bitcoin took another large stride toward mainstream acceptance on Monday after billionaire Elon Musks electric vehicle company Tesla Inc revealed it had bought 1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency and would soon accept it as a form of payment ...

WRAPUP 3-Myanmar coup opponents defy bans and water cannons to extend protests

Myanmar protesters opposed to last weeks military coup defied road blocks and bans on large gatherings to extend the biggest demonstrations in more than a decade on Tuesday, chanting and confronting police who fired water cannons and warned...

Pfizer vaccine can neutralise coronavirus variants first reported in UK, SA: Study

The COVID-19 vaccine co-developed by the American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and the German biotechnology company BioNTech can neutralise variants of the novel coronavirus that were first reported in the UK and South Africa, a new study su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021