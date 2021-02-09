Left Menu

QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day two of the Australian Open

Quotes from day two of the Australian Open tennis championships on Tuesday: "Obviously she's playing the defending champion, so of course she's more loose. I try (not) to be a part of the social media and don't hear the comparison with Rafa. "I feel it's an issue of maturity.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 09-02-2021 09:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 09:23 IST
Quotes from day two of the Australian Open tennis championships on Tuesday: "Obviously she's playing the defending champion, so of course she's more loose. I obviously am tight. I wasn't there 100% mentally. But a win is a win and I'll take it."

Sofia Kenin on her victory over local wild card Maddison Inglis to open her title defence. "I try to be focus on me, not on social media. I try (not) to be a part of the social media and don't hear the comparison with Rafa. I try to do this."

Teenager Carlos Alcaraz on comparisons with fellow Spaniard Rafa Nadal after winning his first Grand Slam main draw match. "I feel it's an issue of maturity. Tennis players never relax, no matter which round, which tournament. I feel like now I approach it differently. I accept the fact that it can go wrong. I'm more open to adaptation, to uncertainty."

Former French Open and Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza on how her outlook has changed as she has grown older. Day two highlights (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

