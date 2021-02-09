Left Menu

Scoreboard: 1st India-England Test, Lunch-Day 5

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-02-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 11:54 IST
Scoreboard at lunch on the fifth and final day of the first cricket Test between India and England here on Tuesday.

England 1st innings: 578 India 1st Innings: 337 England 2nd Innings: 178 India 2nd innings: (Overnight 39/1) Rohit Sharma b J Leach 12 Shubman Gill b J Anderson 50 Cheteshwar Pujara c Stokes b J Leach 15 Virat Kohli batting 45 Ajinkya Rahane b J Anderson 0 Rishabh Pant c Root b J Anderson 11 Washington Sundar c Buttler b D Bess 0 R Ashwin batting 2 Extras (B-4, LB-4, NB-1) 9 Total: (For 6 wickets in 39 overs) 144 Fall of Wickets: 1-25, 2-58, 3-92, 4-92, 5-110, 6-117.

Bowling: Jofra Archer 8-4-22-0, Jack Leach 16-2-56-2, James Anderson 7-4-8-3, Dominic Bess 8-0-50-1.

