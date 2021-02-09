Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-02-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 13:45 IST
Scoreboard: 1st India-England Test, Day 5

Scoreboard at the end of the first cricket Test between India and England here on Tuesday.

England 1st innings: 578 India 1st Innings: 337 England 2nd Innings: 178 India 2nd innings: (Overnight 39/1) Rohit Sharma b J Leach 12 Shubman Gill b J Anderson 50 Cheteshwar Pujara c Stokes b J Leach 15 Virat Kohli b B Stokes 72 Ajinkya Rahane b J Anderson 0 Rishabh Pant c Root b J Anderson 11 Washington Sundar c Buttler b D Bess 0 R Ashwin c Buttler b J Leach 9 Shahbaz Nadeem c Burns b J Leach 0 Ishant Sharma not out 5 Jasprit Bumrah c Buttler b J Archer 4 Extras (B-8, LB-5, NB-1) 14 Total: (all out in 58.1 overs) 192 Fall of Wickets: 1-25, 2-58, 3-92, 4-92, 5-110, 6-117, 7-171, 8-179, 9-179 Bowling: Jofra Archer 9.1-4-23-1, Jack Leach 26-4-76-4, James Anderson 11-4-17-3, Dominic Bess 8-0-50-1, Ben Stokes 4-1-13-1.

