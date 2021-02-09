Shailene Woodley gets engaged to Aaron Rodgers
Actor Shailene Woodley has reportedly got engaged to American football player Aaron Rodgers.
A source close to the Woodley, 29, and the Green Bay Packers quarterback told People magazine that they are serious about having a future together.
''They are very happy together. It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?'' the source told the outlet.
Last week, Rodgers, 37, had revealed that he was engaged during his acceptance speech for Most Valuable Player (MVP) award at NFL Honors. But he did not confirm the identity of his fiance. ''It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments,'' he had said.
''One hundred eighty straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged,'' he added.
