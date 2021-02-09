Left Menu

ISL 7: Misfiring Chennaiyin seeks glimmer of hope against Jamshedpur FC

Things just aren't going Chennaiyin's way in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) season. Their last game, a goalless draw against Bengaluru was the ninth time they had failed to score this season -- the most by any team in this campaign.

ANI | Bambolim (Goa) | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 19:09 IST
CFC players will hope to find solutions in front of goal having created a number of chances (Image: ISL). Image Credit: ANI

Things just aren't going Chennaiyin's way in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) season. Their last game, a goalless draw against Bengaluru was the ninth time they had failed to score this season -- the most by any team in this campaign. Now, they find themselves in desperate need of results, if they aspire to reach the playoffs for the second straight time. At this stage, with plenty of other teams also fighting for the playoff spots, nothing less than a win each game will suffice for the Marina Machans. And they'll be hoping to do just that when they face Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Wednesday.

Chennaiyin now find themselves six points off the top four. The task appears difficult, but it's still mathematically possible. And Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo has urged his team to keep fighting till the end. "We still hope and we don't give up our target of being in the top four. The possibility is there. And tomorrow's game will not only be important for Jamshedpur but for the other teams as well," he said.

Chennaiyin's struggles in front of goal have continued to cost them points despite the two-time winners creating plenty of chances. They have now not scored from open play for five games straight. "We know we are capable of winning games but we need to use our chances better. Even in the offensive part, we need more consistency. To miss so many chances after creating them isn't normal. But we trust our players and we keep going and try to play our football," Laszlo said.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur are placed a spot above their opponents with just a point separating them. "They're a tough team," said JFC coach Owen Coyle. "They've certainly created a lot of chances, but they haven't been as clinical as what they could be, but we know they are very tough opponents."

"We can look to the next game as a cup final because we have to get points from that to keep on trying to reduce the deficit. Obviously, the teams that are already there have the advantage. And that's the only way for us to get there. We have to try and win games to reach that spot if it becomes available." (ANI)

