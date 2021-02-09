Super Bowl LV watched by 96.4 million viewers across all platforms - CBS

Sunday's Super Bowl broadcast on CBS attracted 96.4 million viewers across all platforms, the ViacomCBS-owned network said on Tuesday.

The network did not disclose how many people watched on television.

This year's match-up in Tampa, Florida was the culmination of a National Football League season that once appeared in doubt, as the coronavirus spread through the United States and disrupted the world of professional sports.

