Left Menu

Soccer-PSG's Di Maria out of Barcelona Champions League first leg

PSG travel to Barcelona next Tuesday. Pochettino added that the team would not change their style of play in the absence of Di Maria, who has had a good 2021 so far.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 19:49 IST
Soccer-PSG's Di Maria out of Barcelona Champions League first leg

Angel Di Maria will miss Paris St Germain's Champions League last-16 first leg against Barcelona at the Camp Nou with a thigh injury, coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Tuesday. "For Angel it's over. We will communicate in a week to see where we are," Pochettino told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's French Cup last 64 game at Ligue 2 side Caen.

Di Maria sustained the injury during PSG's 2-0 victory at Olympique de Marseille, which left them third in the Ligue 1 standings three points behind leaders Lille. PSG travel to Barcelona next Tuesday.

Pochettino added that the team would not change their style of play in the absence of Di Maria, who has had a good 2021 so far. "We want to be competitive, even without Angel. And it doesn't mean we have to change our style, we want to play with the same ideas," he said.

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who has been out for a week with a groin injury, should be back in time for the Barca clash as PSG said he will make his return to group training on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Around 1.59 cr hospital admissions authorised till Feb 4 under Ayushman Bharat: MoS Choubey

Around 1.59 crore hospital admissions worth Rs 19,714 crore were authorised till February 4 through a network of 24,321 empanelled healthcare providers under the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY scheme, the Rajya ...

Govt linking farmers' movement with terrorists, Khalistanis: Harsimrat Badal

The Akali Dal on Tuesday accused the government of committing atrocities on farmers agitating against the three agricultural laws at Delhis borders and criticised it for linking the peasants movement with terrorists and Khalistanis.Akali Da...

Sebi comes out with disclosure format under insider trading rules

Capital markets watchdog Sebi on Tuesday came out with a new format for disclosures to be made under the insider trading norms.In light of amendments to the PIT Regulations affecting the inclusion of members of the promoter group, and desig...

Peru kicks off COVID-19 inoculation campaign with Sinopharm vaccine

Peru launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Tuesday with newly arrived doses of Chinas Sinopharm vaccine, as the South American country struggles to control a fierce second wave of infections that has forced a lockdown in the capital...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021