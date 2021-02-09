Left Menu

Man United game in Europa League moved to Italy from Spain

Benfica is unlikely to be able to host the Europa League game in Lisbon next week.It is unclear if English teams will be able to host games in the weeks ahead as an aggressively transmissible COVID-19 variant spreads in the country.

PTI | Nyon | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:35 IST
Manchester United's trip to Real Sociedad in the Europa League was moved to Italy on Tuesday because of pandemic-related travel restrictions between England and Spain.

UEFA said the home stadium of Juventus in Turin will stage the first leg of the round of 32 on February 18.

United is the third English team to have its next European game switched to a neutral venue. Liverpool and Manchester City are both now going to Budapest, Hungary, for Champions League matches against Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach, respectively.

Arsenal is set to become the fourth English team to change venue plans. Benfica is unlikely to be able to host the Europa League game in Lisbon next week.

It is unclear if English teams will be able to host games in the weeks ahead as an aggressively transmissible COVID-19 variant spreads in the country. AP SSCSSC

