Left Menu

Motor racing-Formula One could award points for Saturday sprint races

One team source told Reuters the plan was to trial the shortened race at three grand prix weekends -- Canada, Brazil and Monza in Italy -- although the calendar could yet change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Formula One's current format is for two practice sessions on Friday, followed by a third on Saturday before qualifying for Sunday's race.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 02:10 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 02:05 IST
Motor racing-Formula One could award points for Saturday sprint races
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Formula One could award championship points for Saturday 'sprint' races this season under a proposal to be discussed by bosses on Thursday.

The shorter races would set the starting grid for the main grand prix on Sunday if the Formula One commission votes in favour of the format. Qualifying for the sprint race would be on Friday instead of second practice.

The commission includes the 10 teams, commercial rights holders Liberty Media and the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA). The BBC reported that the top eight drivers in the sprint race, lasting an hour and about a third of the distance of a regular race, would earn roughly half the points awarded in a grand prix.

To become reality, the proposal would need the backing of eight teams. A previous plan to hold sprint races with reversed grids failed to win approval. One team source told Reuters the plan was to trial the shortened race at three grand prix weekends -- Canada, Brazil and Monza in Italy -- although the calendar could yet change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Formula One's current format is for two practice sessions on Friday, followed by a third on Saturday before qualifying for Sunday's race. The change is aimed at creating more excitement through increased track action.

New Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali said last week that the sprint format was being considered. "We are thinking if this could be tested already this year," he told reporters. "Discussions are going on with the teams in the right forum."

Formula One's motorsport managing director Ross Brawn last month told the racefans.net website that he would like to see some weekends follow a different format to gauge responses without committing the whole championship to change. The BBC said a sticking point to the latest plan was that the potential cost of damage to the cars in the sprint race exceeded the extra money being offered by Formula One to the teams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq closes higher; stimulus in focus

The Nasdaq ended at a new closing high on Tuesday but the broad market closed slightly lower as investors rotated out of large-cap tech names into other sectors seen as benefiting from President Joe Bidens proposed 1.9 trillion stimulus bil...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq sets another closing high amid stock rotation

The Nasdaq scaled a new closing high on Tuesday, but the broad market barely missed eking out a seventh day of gains as investors rotated out of large-cap tech names into other sectors expected to benefit from a proposed 1.9 trillion U.S. s...

Soccer-Juventus hold firm to book spot in Coppa Italia final

Juventus booked a place in the Coppa Italia final after holding visitors Inter Milan to a 0-0 draw in their semi-final, second leg on Tuesday, sealing a date with either Napoli or Atalanta with a 2-1 success on aggregate. Romelu Lukaku and ...

'I don't want to come back:' As Trump trial opens, Democrat recalls daughter's fear during riot

The leader of the Democratic team prosecuting Donald Trumps impeachment trial welled up in tears on Tuesday as he recalled his 24-year-old daughter and son-in-law hiding in fear in the U.S. Capitol during the rampage by the former president...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021