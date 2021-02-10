Left Menu

Golf-PGA Championship to allow use of distance-measuring devices

The rule could mean players and caddies spend less time figuring out tricky yardages as they give competitors the ability to zero in on a flagstick or other object in the distance to get a more precise measurement. The use of such devices had previously been allowed in practice rounds but never during competition on the sport's biggest tours or at its major tournaments.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 03:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 03:58 IST
Golf-PGA Championship to allow use of distance-measuring devices

The PGA of America said on Tuesday it will allow distance-measuring devices to be used during competition at the three major tournaments it operates, including the PGA Championship, in a bid to speed up play. The policy, which also allows for such devices to be used at the Women's PGA Championship and Senior PGA Championship, will debut with the May 20-23 PGA Championship that will be played at the Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

"We're always interested in methods that may help improve the flow of play during our Championships," PGA of America President Jim Richerson said in a statement. "The use of distance-measuring devices is already common within the game and is now a part of the Rules of Golf. Players and caddies have long used them during practice rounds to gather relevant yardages."

According to the PGA of America, the devices allowed can report only on distance and direction. Devices that calculate elevation changes or that suggest a club for a player will not be allowed. The rule could mean players and caddies spend less time figuring out tricky yardages as they give competitors the ability to zero in on a flagstick or other object in the distance to get a more precise measurement.

The use of such devices had previously been allowed in practice rounds but never during competition on the sport's biggest tours or at its major tournaments. World number 49 Will Zalatoris, who will be seeking his fifth top-10 finish of the PGA Tour season at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, said he favoured the new rule.

"I'm hoping it helps, I'm all for whatever makes the game faster," Zalatoris told reporters. "I don't really see a downside to it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple iPhone 12 mini sales slow as smaller smartphones lose appeal - report

Apple Incs iPhone 12 mini U.S. sales were just 5 of overall sales of its new phones during the first half of January, industry data provider Counterpoint said on Tuesday, adding to signs of muted demand for the new smaller version of its fl...

Soccer-Zidane praises Real for reaction to new formation

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane credited his side for adapting to a brand new formation with hardly any practice after they beat Getafe 2-0 to move up to second in La Liga on Tuesday. With nine first team players missing due to injury or ...

Soccer-Juventus hold Inter to book spot in Coppa Italia final

Juventus booked a place in the Coppa Italia final after holding visitors Inter Milan to a 0-0 draw in their semi-final, second leg on Tuesday, sealing a date with either Napoli or Atalanta with a 2-1 success on aggregate.Romelu Lukaku and L...

N.Korea's Kim lays out paths to take with S.Korea, external affairs

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the paths for his ruling Workers Party to take with South Korea and external affairs, state media KCNA said on Wednesday.Kim called last month for more advanced nuclear weapons and said the United Sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021