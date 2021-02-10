Left Menu

Soccer-McTominay goal puts Man Utd into FA Cup quarter-finals

West Ham, for whom David Moyes is still looking for his first win back at Old Trafford as an opposing manager, created next to nothing although Craig Dawson failed to connect with a header in front of goal in the last seconds of normal time. The visitors were not helped by injuries with Issa Diop, who replaced Angelo Ogbonna early on, forced to leave the pitch after a clash of heads with Anthony Martial.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 04:20 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 04:20 IST
Soccer-McTominay goal puts Man Utd into FA Cup quarter-finals

Manchester United reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for the seventh straight season as substitute Scott McTominay's goal in extra time sealed a 1-0 win over West Ham United on Tuesday.

Both sides lacked spark in a dire fifth-round clash with precious few chances in normal time at Old Trafford. But McTominay finally relieved the tedium with a sharp low shot from Marcus Rashford's clever set-up in the 97th minute.

United badly missed the creative flair of Bruno Fernandes, who came off the bench in the 73rd, although they did fashion the only real chances in normal time with Lukasz Fabianski making good saves from Victor Lindelof and Rashford. West Ham, for whom David Moyes is still looking for his first win back at Old Trafford as an opposing manager, created next to nothing although Craig Dawson failed to connect with a header in front of goal in the last seconds of normal time.

The visitors were not helped by injuries with Issa Diop, who replaced Angelo Ogbonna early on, forced to leave the pitch after a clash of heads with Anthony Martial. Diop was replaced by 'concussion substitute' Ryan Fredericks at halftime -- the first such substitution in English soccer since the start of a new rule designed to protect player safety.

That was one of the few talking points in a game that never lived up to its pre-match billing. MORE CLINICAL

"I think we got about 15 to 17 shots in the end but we need to be more clinical," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. "We should have finished the game off earlier and finished in 90 minutes but sometimes it doesn't happen.

"We needed to have a good result and a good feeling after today because we were low after the Everton game. It's hard to take but they were really focused and did the job." Solskjaer's side, who conceded a last-gasp equaliser on Saturday against visitors Everton in the Premier League, dominated possession but struggled to do much with it.

Fabianski did well to turn Lindelof's header onto the post in the first half while in the second he reacted superbly to smother Rashford's effort. Solskjaer eventually sent influential midfielder Fernandes on to try and shake things up but it was fellow substitute McTominay who settled the tie.

When Declan Rice gave the ball away on a rare West Ham foray, United surged forward with Fred's cross eventually half-cleared to Rashford who had the vision to tap the ball inside for McTominay to fire home from 12 yards. West Ham huffed and puffed but rarely looked like dragging the tie into a penalty shootout.

"That was really hard to take because the players played brilliantly well," said Moyes. "We lost a few players during the game and that was difficult. I don't think we deserved to lose the game. We warranted the chance to go to penalty kicks."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple iPhone 12 mini sales slow as smaller smartphones lose appeal - report

Apple Incs iPhone 12 mini U.S. sales were just 5 of overall sales of its new phones during the first half of January, industry data provider Counterpoint said on Tuesday, adding to signs of muted demand for the new smaller version of its fl...

Soccer-Zidane praises Real for reaction to new formation

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane credited his side for adapting to a brand new formation with hardly any practice after they beat Getafe 2-0 to move up to second in La Liga on Tuesday. With nine first team players missing due to injury or ...

Soccer-Juventus hold Inter to book spot in Coppa Italia final

Juventus booked a place in the Coppa Italia final after holding visitors Inter Milan to a 0-0 draw in their semi-final, second leg on Tuesday, sealing a date with either Napoli or Atalanta with a 2-1 success on aggregate.Romelu Lukaku and L...

N.Korea's Kim lays out paths to take with S.Korea, external affairs

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the paths for his ruling Workers Party to take with South Korea and external affairs, state media KCNA said on Wednesday.Kim called last month for more advanced nuclear weapons and said the United Sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021