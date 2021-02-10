Athletics-Tsegay smashes 1500m indoor world record
Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay smashed the world indoor 1500m record by over two seconds in Lievin, France on Tuesday, beating Laura Muir, who became the first British woman to break the four-minute barrier when finishing second. "I'm very happy to set a world indoor record," said Tsegay.Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 04:28 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 04:28 IST
Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay smashed the world indoor 1500m record by over two seconds in Lievin, France on Tuesday, beating Laura Muir, who became the first British woman to break the four-minute barrier when finishing second. Tsegay blew the rest of the field away at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais with a blistering time of 3:53.09, taking more than two seconds off the world indoor record set by compatriot Genzebe Dibaba in Karlsruhe in 2014.
Muir also impressed, setting a British indoor record time of 3:59.58 to come in a distant second, with team mate Melissa Courtney-Bryant taking third in 4:04.79. "I'm very happy to set a world indoor record," said Tsegay. "I have been training really hard and I set myself a target to break the world indoor record."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Witnesses: Eritrean soldiers loot, kill in Ethiopia's Tigray
Former U.S. envoys alarmed by violence and hate speech in Ethiopia
Former U.S. envoys alarmed by violence and hate speech in Ethiopia
Ethiopia to start mask-wearing campaign on campus to fight COVID-19
Zambia, Ethiopia next in line for debt relief - French source