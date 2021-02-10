HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day three

Highlights of day three of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. All matches are second round. Times local (GMT +11): 1240 SABALENKA ADVANCES WITH WIN OVER KASATKINA

Seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus ground down classy Russian Daria Kasatkina 7-6(5) 6-3 in the early match at Margaret Court Arena. READ MORE:

Serena continues Slam record bid, Djokovic gears up for Tiafoe test Australian Open order of play on Wednesday

All business Barty doles out Melbourne 'double bagel' Nadal back in form at Australian Open

Tears for fears: Emotional Kenin grinds into second round Badosa crashes out of Australian Open after COVID-19 ordeal

Tsitsipas left surprised with easy victory over Simon Azarenka says quarantine took a toll after early exit

Russia's ATP Cup heroes ease into second round Sherif blazes a trail for Egypt with first-round win

1240 ANDREESCU'S COMEBACK CUT SHORT BY HSIEH Bianca Andreescu's comeback after a 15-month absence from tennis ended abruptly in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday with the Canadian eighth seed crumbling to a 6-3 6-2 defeat to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei in the opening match at Rod Laver Arena.

1108 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY Play began on a warm, sunny morning at Melbourne Park with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius.

Authorities reported two new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the state of Victoria late on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)