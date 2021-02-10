Left Menu

Venus Williams rolls ankle, falls to Errani

Venus Williams made a heartbreaking exit at the Australian Open after rolling her ankle in her second-round match against Sara Errani, losing 6-1, 6-0 in just over an hour.The seven-time major winner was trailing 1-5 in the opening set when she landed awkwardly on her ankle as she approached the net for a volley.She fought back tears before receiving treatment on the ankle, and then her left knee, which was also troubling her.Williams gamely tried to continue, hobbling between points and tapping in second serves at around 100 kph 62mph.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 10-02-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 13:09 IST
Venus Williams rolls ankle, falls to Errani

Venus Williams made a heartbreaking exit at the Australian Open after rolling her ankle in her second-round match against Sara Errani, losing 6-1, 6-0 in just over an hour.

The seven-time major winner was trailing 1-5 in the opening set when she landed awkwardly on her ankle as she approached the net for a volley.

She fought back tears before receiving treatment on the ankle, and then her left knee, which was also troubling her.

Williams gamely tried to continue, hobbling between points and tapping in second serves at around 100 kph (62mph). But she couldn’t threaten Errani, a speedy, defensive player who made Williams run with drop shots, volleys and lobs.

The 40-year-old Williams was the oldest woman in the draw. She was making her 21st appearance at the Australian Open — the most among active players — and her 88th Grand Slam main draw appearance — the most among women in the Open era. (AP) APAAPA

