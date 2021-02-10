Left Menu

Mourinho confident of ending Spurs' title drought

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said that if his side is able to win the Carabao Cup then all the talk of Harry Kane not winning a title will stop.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho . Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said that if his side is able to win the Carabao Cup then all the talk of Harry Kane not winning a title will stop. Kane has been a consistent performer for Tottenham, but he does not have a single title to show for his efforts and off late, there have been talks regarding the striker's future at the club.

Mourinho has said that if Tottenham is able to defeat Manchester City in the finals of the Carabao Cup, then all the talk about Tottenham not winning a title will end. "To win a trophy, Kane just needs to win one game. I know that it is a big, difficult game. I know that it is against probably the team that is going to win the Premier League this year, so I think it is a very difficult final that we will have to play," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying.

"But to win a trophy, we just need to win a match. You have to ask Harry, but I think 'to wait' is not the right way to describe it. Is to fight for it, is to fight for it. But it's something very personal that I think he is the right guy to have a conversation with you about it," he added. Tottenham Hotspur are currently at the eighth spot in the Premier League 2020-21 standings with 36 points from 23 games.

The side will next take on Manchester City on Saturday. (ANI)

