HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day three

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 10-02-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:07 IST
Highlights of day three of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. All matches are second round. Times local (GMT +11): 1926 SWIATEK WINS IN STRAIGHT SETS

French Open champion and 15th seed Iga Swiatek defeated Italian Camila Giorgi 6-2 6-4. 1822 DJOKOVIC WOBBLES BUT FIGHTS BACK

World number one and 17-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic beat American Frances Tiafoe 6-3 6-7(3) 7-6(2) 6-3 to reach the third round for the 14th time. 1806 SHAPOVALOV BEATS QUALIFIER TOMIC

Canadian 11th seed Denis Shapovalov sent down 16 aces and hit 37 winners for a 6-1 6-3 6-2 win over Australian qualifier Bernard Tomic. Shapovalov will face compatriot Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round.

Australian Open order of play on Wednesday 1755 VENUS KNOCKED OUT BY ITALIAN QUALIFIER

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Venus Williams crashed out following a 6-1 6-0 defeat to Italian qualifier Sara Errani, who is ranked 134. 1720 THIEM STORMS INTO ROUND THREE

Austrian third seed Dominic Thiem eased past Germany's Dominik Koepfer 6-4 6-0 6-2 to reach the third round for the fifth time. 1630 FUCSOVICS KNOCKS OUT WAWRINKA IN FIVE SETS

Hungarian Marton Fucsovics got the better of three-time Grand Slam champion and 17th seed Stan Wawrinka 7-5 6-1 4-6 2-6 7-6(9) in a thriller lasting almost four hours. 1610 MUGURUZA EASES PAST SAMSONOVA

Spanish 14th seed Garbine Muguruza sealed a 6-3 6-1 win over Russian qualifier Liudmila Samsonova in just over an hour. 1430 SERENA STROLLS INTO ROUND THREE

Serena Williams, chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, raced past Serbia's Nina Stojanovic 6-3 6-0 in just 69 minutes to reach the third round for the 19th time. 1420 SCHWARTZMAN BREEZES PAST MULLER

Argentine eighth seed Diego Schwartzman converted nine break points in a dominant 6-2 6-0 6-3 win over France's lucky loser Alexandre Muller. 1420 AUGER-ALIASSIME KNOCKS OUT HOME HOPE DUCKWORTH

Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime progressed to the third round for the first time with a 6-4 6-1 6-2 win over local favourite James Duckworth. 1240 SABALENKA ADVANCES WITH WIN OVER KASATKINA

Seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus ground down classy Russian Daria Kasatkina 7-6(5) 6-3 in the early match at Margaret Court Arena. 1240 ANDREESCU'S COMEBACK CUT SHORT BY HSIEH

Bianca Andreescu's comeback after a 15-month absence from tennis ended abruptly with the Canadian eighth seed crumbling to a 6-3 6-2 defeat to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei in the opening match at Rod Laver Arena. 1108 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play began on a warm, sunny morning at Melbourne Park with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius. Authorities reported two new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the state of Victoria late on Tuesday.

