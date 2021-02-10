Left Menu

Tennis-'Back to work': Monfils gets real after emotional Australian Open exit

Two days after making an emotional exit from the Australian Open, Frenchman Gael Monfils vowed to bounce back from a series of poor results in the past year, saying tennis was his biggest passion and it was time to get "back to work". The former world number six last tasted victory at the end of February 2020 and Monday's first round defeat at Melbourne Park in five sets to Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori was the sixth straight loss for the 34-year-old.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:45 IST
Tennis-'Back to work': Monfils gets real after emotional Australian Open exit

Two days after making an emotional exit from the Australian Open, Frenchman Gael Monfils vowed to bounce back from a series of poor results in the past year, saying tennis was his biggest passion and it was time to get "back to work".

The former world number six last tasted victory at the end of February 2020 and Monday's first round defeat at Melbourne Park in five sets to Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori was the sixth straight loss for the 34-year-old. Holding back tears during his post-match press conference, 11th-ranked Monfils said he felt trapped in a "nightmare" as he continued his battle to emerge from a form slump.

The viral video of an emotional Monfils received an outpouring of support on social media and he said he was "amazed" by the messages of appreciation from everyone, including his girlfriend and world number five Elina Svitolina. "As you can imagine this is not an easy period but I have every confidence that I will bounce back in the near future," Monfils said on Twitter.

"Emotions can be overwhelming after a close defeat, especially when you have put long hours to get there and your expectations are high. "When I put things in perspective, I will always reach the same conclusion: tennis is my biggest passion and I am extremely fortunate to be able to live from it. Thank you all again and now back to work."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria plans to order over 3 mln additional COVID vaccine doses

Bulgaria plans to order more than 3 million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna as a precaution against decreased deliveries from AstraZeneca, the government said on Wednesday. Bulgaria, which has been slo...

WHO's Wuhan probe ends, U.S.-China bickering over COVID continues

China called on the United States on Wednesday to invite the World Health Organization to investigate origins of the COVID-19 outbreak there, as sparring over the pandemic continued after the WHO wrapped up its field work in the Chinese cit...

New Basmati variety by Jammu university doubles farmers' income

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology SKUAST Jammu has come up with new varieties of seeds of Basmati rice which have doubled the yield per hectare and helped increase farmers income. Scientists at SKUAST have de...

Man held for alleged abuse of minor girl

Mangaluru, Feb 10 PTI A person has been arrested inconnection with the sexual assault on a minor girl, policesaid on Wednesday.The man was apprehended on Tuesday, the police said.The assault took place in Bantwal taluk in DakshinaKannada di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021