HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day three

Highlights of day three of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. All matches are second round. Times local (GMT +11): 2024 OSAKA DOWNS GARCIA

World number three Naomi Osaka defeated France's Caroline Garcia 6-2 6-3 to set up a third-round meeting with Tunisian Ons Jabeur. 1926 SWIATEK WINS IN STRAIGHT SETS

French Open champion and 15th seed Iga Swiatek defeated Italian Camila Giorgi 6-2 6-4. 1822 DJOKOVIC WOBBLES BUT FIGHTS BACK

World number one and 17-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic beat American Frances Tiafoe 6-3 6-7(3) 7-6(2) 6-3 to reach the third round for the 14th time. 1806 SHAPOVALOV BEATS QUALIFIER TOMIC

Canadian 11th seed Denis Shapovalov sent down 16 aces and hit 37 winners for a 6-1 6-3 6-2 win over Australian qualifier Bernard Tomic. Shapovalov will face compatriot Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round.

READ MORE: Djokovic passes Tiafoe test at Rod Laver Arena 'living room'

Thiem time at Melbourne Park as third seed eases through Wawrinka falls to fearless Fucsovics in five-set thriller

Serena trying not to overthink things at Melbourne Park Venus makes painful exit from Australian Open after rolling ankle

No excuses for Kvitova after 'painful' loss to Cirstea Back to work': Monfils gets real after emotional Australian Open exit

Andreescu looks ahead with hope after Australian Open exit Don't mention a woman's age in public, says victorious Hsieh

Tomic bows out in wonder at player he might have been Death knell sounded for Grand Slam line judges at Australian Open

Quotes from day three of the Australian Open Australian Open order of play on Wednesday

1755 VENUS KNOCKED OUT BY ITALIAN QUALIFIER Seven-times Grand Slam champion Venus Williams crashed out following a 6-1 6-0 defeat to Italian qualifier Sara Errani, who is ranked 134.

1720 THIEM STORMS INTO ROUND THREE Austrian third seed Dominic Thiem eased past Germany's Dominik Koepfer 6-4 6-0 6-2 to reach the third round for the fifth time.

1630 FUCSOVICS KNOCKS OUT WAWRINKA IN FIVE SETS Hungarian Marton Fucsovics got the better of three-time Grand Slam champion and 17th seed Stan Wawrinka 7-5 6-1 4-6 2-6 7-6(9) in a thriller lasting almost four hours.

1610 MUGURUZA EASES PAST SAMSONOVA Spanish 14th seed Garbine Muguruza sealed a 6-3 6-1 win over Russian qualifier Liudmila Samsonova in just over an hour.

1430 SERENA STROLLS INTO ROUND THREE Serena Williams, chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, raced past Serbia's Nina Stojanovic 6-3 6-0 in just 69 minutes to reach the third round for the 19th time.

1420 SCHWARTZMAN BREEZES PAST MULLER Argentine eighth seed Diego Schwartzman converted nine break points in a dominant 6-2 6-0 6-3 win over France's lucky loser Alexandre Muller.

1420 AUGER-ALIASSIME KNOCKS OUT HOME HOPE DUCKWORTH Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime progressed to the third round for the first time with a 6-4 6-1 6-2 win over local favourite James Duckworth.

1240 SABALENKA ADVANCES WITH WIN OVER KASATKINA Seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus ground down classy Russian Daria Kasatkina 7-6(5) 6-3 in the early match at Margaret Court Arena.

1240 ANDREESCU'S COMEBACK CUT SHORT BY HSIEH Bianca Andreescu's comeback after a 15-month absence from tennis ended abruptly with the Canadian eighth seed crumbling to a 6-3 6-2 defeat to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei in the opening match at Rod Laver Arena.

1108 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY Play began on a warm, sunny morning at Melbourne Park with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius.

Authorities reported two new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the state of Victoria late on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)