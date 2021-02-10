Left Menu

Selection rally for boys as sports cadets in wrestling discipline from March 1

Boys Sports Company will conduct a selection rally for induction of raw and proven players as Sports Cadets at the JAT Regimental Centre from March 1 to 6 in Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:01 IST
Selection rally for boys as sports cadets in wrestling discipline from March 1
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Boys Sports Company will conduct a selection rally for induction of raw and proven players as Sports Cadets at the JAT Regimental Centre from March 1 to 6 in Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh). The selection trial, physical and technical skill test in wrestling discipline will be held under the Sports Authority of India (SAI) coaches and Board of Officers. Boys will be selected for wrestling discipline into Boys Sports Company, the JAT Regimental Centre, Bareilly (UP).

According to official release, candidates born between March 1, 2007, to February 28, 2013, with a minimum fourth standard pass with adequate knowledge of English and Hindi are eligible. The medical fitness will be ascertained by the medical officer of the JAT Regimental Centre and specialist of Army Sports Medicine Centre.

"Candidates are required to appear in the selection rally at their own expenses. During the period of screening, candidates and persons accompanying them should make their own arrangement for their stay and transportation at Bareilly. No ladies will be permitted to accompany the candidates during the whole process of induction rally," read the release. Further after selection, candidates will be provided academic training free of cost in English medium in Boys Sports Company, the JAT Regimental Centre, Bareilly (UP) besides intensive coaching in all disciplines will also be provided by Sports Authority of India (SAI) coaches/Army Coaches.

On passing class X exam, the candidates will be put up through the selection process as applicable for enrolment into the Army. On completion of X standard and attaining the age of 17 and a half years is mandatory for the sports cadets to undergo the selection process for enrolment into the Army and get enrolled. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand disaster: 2 listed as missing return home safely after being stranded in Chamoli

Two persons who were listed as missing in the avalanche and flash floods in Uttarakhand returned to their homes safely on Wednesday after being stranded in different areas of Chamoli district following the calamity three days ago, officials...

SpiceJet posts standalone loss of Rs 57 cr in Dec-qtr

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a standalone loss of Rs 56.95 crore for the three months to December against a profit of Rs 73.22 crore in the year-ago period. Total income declined by 51.36 per cent to Rs 1,907 crore during t...

Wife of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny flies to Germany from Russia -Ifax

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, has flown to Germany from Russia, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source.Alexei Navalny was flown to Germany last summer after being poisoned in Sib...

UK's Johnson defends "proportional" border policy to stem COVID spread

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his new border policy on Wednesday, saying it was tough, measured and proportional to try to keep COVID-19 and the coronavirus variants from entering the country.Under new border restrictions, p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021