Jonny Otto signs new contract with Wolves to extend stay until 2025

Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday announced that Jonny Otto has signed a contract extension with the club.

ANI | Wolverhampton | Updated: 10-02-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 19:26 IST
Jonny Otto (Photo/ Jonny Otto Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday announced that Jonny Otto has signed a contract extension with the club. The player has put pen to paper on a contract that will keep him at the club until 2025. The contract extension comes just days after the Spaniard made his long-awaited return from a serious knee injury, completing the first 45 minutes of Sunday's draw with Leicester City.

"Jonny has capped a fantastic week personally by committing his long-term future to Wolves... For the past six months, Jonny has displayed the determination and commitment which defines Nuno Espirito Santo's group and he'll now remain at the club until 2025," the club said in a statement. In 2018, the left-wing-back moved to Molineux, on a loan move which was quickly made permanent, and instantly became a key member of the Wolves group.

In his opening two seasons, Jonny produced 87 consistently impressive performances, helping the club to back-to-back seventh-place finishes in the Premier League and long runs in the FA Cup and Europa League. After committing his future to the club, Otto tweeted: "From day one I've felt that my happiness is in Wolverhampton and this feeling will continue until 2025. Proud to be part of this family!"

Wolves are currently placed in 14th place on the Premier League table with 27 points. The club will next take on Southampton in the FA Cup on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

