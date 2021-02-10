Soccer-Marcelo calf injury adds to Real Madrid defender shortage
Real Madrid left back Marcelo has been ruled out for around three weeks with a calf injury, leaving Zinedine Zidane's side with six injured defenders including four full backs. Marcelo got a rare start in Tuesday's 2-0 win at home to Getafe which took Real second in the standings and within five points of leaders Atletico Madrid.Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 19:58 IST
A statement from Real said the Brazilian had injured his calf without stating how long he would be out for, although Spanish media reports say he will be out for around three weeks. That rules him out of Real's Champions League last-16 first leg at Atalanta on Feb. 24 plus their next three La Liga fixtures at home to Valencia, away to Real Valladolid and at home to Real Sociedad.
