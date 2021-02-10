Left Menu

National Junior Athletics Championships: Abhin Devadiga, Ancy Sojan claim U20 200m titles on final day

Abhin Bhaskar Devadiga (Karnataka) and Ancy Sojan (Kerala) claimed the under-20 men and women's 200m crowns respectively on the final day of the 36th National Junior Athletics Championships at the Sarusajai Stadium here on Wednesday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:46 IST
National Junior Athletics Championships: Abhin Devadiga, Ancy Sojan claim U20 200m titles on final day
Athletics Federation of India logo . Image Credit: ANI

Abhin Bhaskar Devadiga (Karnataka) and Ancy Sojan (Kerala) claimed the under-20 men and women's 200m crowns respectively on the final day of the 36th National Junior Athletics Championships at the Sarusajai Stadium here on Wednesday. While Abhin, a student from Udupi district, added the gold here in 21.34 seconds to the title he won a fortnight ago in the Federation Cup Junior U20 Athletics Championships in Bhopal, Thrissur district's Ancy denied Delhi runner Taranjeet Kaur the joy of completing the sprint double the second time in as many meets with a victory 24.51 seconds.

A lot of attention was focused on Tamil Nadu triple jumper Praveen Chithravel. He won by a comfortable margin by scripting the four best efforts at the pit today but he was a good 19cm short of the 16.01m mark that he managed a fortnight ago. In fact, he would be disappointed that he was unable to go past the 14m-mark twice in his six attempts. He knew victory would be his, given that only one other competitor, Harpal Singh Mann (Punjab) managed two 15m jumps. And that the 19-year-old's biggest challenge was to find the rhythm that would help him aim for another 16m jump, just as he had managed in the Federation Cup Junior U20 Athletics Championships in Bhopal late last month.

In savouring the rare taste of victory, Madhya Pradesh's Arjun Waskale rewrote the under-18 boys 1500m meet record with a win in 3 minutes 50.38 seconds to erase the 3:53.63 mark held by Shankar in Coimbatore in 2016. With a previous best of 3:54.25 in December 2019, he made his maiden metric mile this year a memorable one with a tactical race against J Rijoy (Kerala). Shahrukh Khan (Uttar Pradesh) and Haryana's Deepika produced National Record today in the under-16 events. Shahrukh Khan, who hails from Lucknow, won the boys 2000m in 5 minutes 27.87 seconds while Deepika threw the javelin 48.21m to win the girls' event, smashing the mark of 43.52m set by Guriya Kumari in Tirupati in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Max India reports Rs 13 cr net loss in Dec qtr

Max India on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.The company had logged a net profit of Rs 347.22 crore a year ago. However, the loss in Q3 FY21 narrowed sequentially from Rs 1...

Biden budget nominee would support raising minimum wage

Neera Tanden, President Joe Bidens nominee to head the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, said on Wednesday she would support raising the U.S. minimum wage, without giving a target for a higher rate.Absolutely, she said at her U.S. Senat...

Chhattisgarh: Naxals torch four vehicles in Dantewada

Naxals have set on fire fourvehicles engaged in a railway project in ChhattisgarhsDantewada district, police said on Wednesday.The incident occurred on Tuesday night between Bacheliand Nareli villages, said district superintendent of police...

Belgium plant denies blame for AstraZeneca vaccine cuts to EU

A plant in Belgium said to be the cause of big cuts in AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine supplies to the European Union said on Wednesday it had produced all doses required under a contract it has with the Anglo-Swedish firm.The factory, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021