HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day four

Highlights of day four of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Thursday. Times local (GMT +11): 1240 PLISKOVA SAILS PAST COLLINS Sixth seed Karolina Pliskova, who reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park two years ago, booked a place in the third round with a 7-5 6-2 victory over American Danielle Collins.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 11-02-2021 07:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 07:25 IST
Highlights of day four of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Thursday. Times local (GMT +11): 1240 PLISKOVA SAILS PAST COLLINS

Sixth seed Karolina Pliskova, who reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park two years ago, booked a place in the third round with a 7-5 6-2 victory over American Danielle Collins.

Play began on a hot and gusty morning at Melbourne Park with the temperature pushing 30 degrees Celsius. Authorities reported no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the state of Victoria on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

