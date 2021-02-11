Tennis-Australian Open champion Kenin crashes out in second round

Tennis-Australian Open champion Kenin crashes out in second roundReuters | Melbourne | Updated: 11-02-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 09:50 IST
Reigning champion Sofia Kenin crashed out of the Australian Open in the second round on Thursday, slumping to a 6-3 6-2 defeat at the hands of world number 65 Kaia Kanepi on Margaret Court Arena.
Kenin, who followed her Grand Slam breakthrough at Melbourne Park last year with a run to the final at the French Open, sprayed 22 unforced errors in the 64-minute contest against the experienced Estonian.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
