Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 11-02-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 09:50 IST
Tennis-Australian Open champion Kenin crashes out in second round

Reigning champion Sofia Kenin crashed out of the Australian Open in the second round on Thursday, slumping to a 6-3 6-2 defeat at the hands of world number 65 Kaia Kanepi on Margaret Court Arena.

Kenin, who followed her Grand Slam breakthrough at Melbourne Park last year with a run to the final at the French Open, sprayed 22 unforced errors in the 64-minute contest against the experienced Estonian.

