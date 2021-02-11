Sports News Roundup: Dynamo re-sign veteran D Maynor Figueroa; Tokyo 2020's Mori to quit, sources say, as he vows to end controversy and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Dynamo re-sign veteran D Maynor Figueroa

The Houston Dynamo re-signed veteran defender Maynor Figueroa to a one-year deal with a club option for 2022, the team announced on Wednesday. Figueroa, 37, has spent the past two seasons with the Dynamo and has two goals and three assists in 45 matches (44 starts).

Tokyo 2020's Mori to quit, sources say, as he vows to end controversy

The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, will resign over a sexist remark that sparked an outcry, two sources said on Thursday, while the former prime minister said he could not let the controversy drag on. Mori's resignation would be bound to raise new doubts over the viability of holding the postponed Games this year.

Yankees finalize one-year deal with RHP Darren O'Day

The New York Yankees finalized their one-year contract with free agent relief pitcher Darren O'Day on Wednesday. To make room for the 38-year-old on their 40-man roster, the Yankees designated fellow right-hander Ben Heller for assignment.

NHL postpones Flyers-Rangers game set for Sunday

A fourth Philadelphia Flyers game was postponed due to the team's COVID-19 outbreak as the NHL announced Wednesday that it will reschedule a road game due to be played Sunday against the New York Rangers. The league previously postponed a trio of Flyers games due to be contested this week: Tuesday at Washington, plus Thursday and Saturday, both vs. the New Jersey Devils.

Report: NBA wants dunk contest at halftime of All-Star Game

While a number of the NBA's top stars have opened lobbied against the NBA holding an All-Star Game this season, the league appears committed to holding the contest and beefing up the entertainment. The NBA plans to hold the annual dunk contest at halftime of the March 7 All-Star Game in Atlanta, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Pliskova exacts revenge on Collins as familiar foe awaits

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova conceded she played far from her best tennis at the Australian Open on Thursday, but excelled in clutch moments to avenge a loss to Danielle Collins in a warm-up tournament just eight days ago. Pliskova, seeded sixth, lost serve twice in a see-saw opening set but pulled away in the second to book a place in the third round with a 7-5 6-2 win over American Collins, a 2019 Australian Open semi-finalist.

Reports: Andrew Benintendi to be dealt from Red Sox to Royals

After an offseason full of trade rumors, Andrew Benintendi knows for sure that he will no longer be a member of the Boston Red Sox. The former American League Rookie of the Year runner-up is on the move as the Red Sox have agreed to a three-team trade, with the outfielder Benintendi being dealt to the Kansas City Royals, according to multiple reports Wednesday night.

Top 25 roundup: Ole Miss upsets No. 10 Missouri

Jarkel Joiner scored 21 points as the Ole Miss Rebels stunned the No. 10 Missouri Tigers 80-59 Wednesday night in Oxford, Miss. Devontae Shuler and Luis Rodriguez each added 15 points for the Rebels (11-8, 6-6 Southeastern Conference). The Rebels have beaten two Top 10 teams for the first time since the 2000-2001 season, moving them closer to the NCAA Tournament bubble.

NBA to Mark Cuban, teams: Play the national anthem

The NBA told its teams Wednesday afternoon that they must play the national anthem before home games, a day after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban confirmed his team hadn't been doing so. Cuban said he never intended to fully cease playing the anthem.

Tearful Kenin crumbles under pressure of title defence

A tearful Sofia Kenin admitted the pressure of defending a Grand Slam title for the first time had proved too great after she tumbled out of the Australian Open in the second round on Thursday. The 22-year-old American looked a shadow of the player that won her first major title at Melbourne Park and reached the French Open final last season as she succumbed 6-3 6-2 to Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi on Margaret Court Arena.

