Soccer-Abdulrahman looks to relaunch career with Shabab Al Ahli

Former Asian Player of the Year Omar Abdulrahman has joined Dubai's Shabab Al Ahli on a six-month deal as the United Arab Emirates international attempts to relaunch his injury-plagued career. "Shabab Al Ahli have successfully signed the star of UAE football and international playmaker Omar Abdulrahman until the end of the season," Shabab Al Ahli said on social media.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 13:49 IST
Former Asian Player of the Year Omar Abdulrahman has joined Dubai's Shabab Al Ahli on a six-month deal as the United Arab Emirates international attempts to relaunch his injury-plagued career.

"Shabab Al Ahli have successfully signed the star of UAE football and international playmaker Omar Abdulrahman until the end of the season," Shabab Al Ahli said on social media. The 29-year-old was named Asia's best player in 2016 when he led Al Ain to the final of the Asian Champions League, where they lost to South Korea's Jeonbuk Motors.

He previously played a key role in the United Arab Emirates qualifying for the 2012 Olympic Games football tournament and in the country's victory at the regional Gulf Cup a year later. The talented playmaker's career has been beset with injuries since, with the midfielder rupturing his cruciate ligament shortly after signing on a one-year loan deal with Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in 2018.

Abdulrahman returned to action in 2019 and signed for Al Jazeera in the UAE but was released by the club last week after suffering further injury issues.

