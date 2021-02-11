QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day four of the Australian Open

Left Menu

Quotes from day four of the Australian Open tennis championships on Thursday: * "I know I couldn't really handle the pressure. We're actually quite good friends." Karolina Pliskova, when asked about her third-round opponent and Czech compatriot Karolina Muchova. Day four highlights (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru)

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 11-02-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 15:39 IST
Quotes from day four of the Australian Open tennis championships on Thursday: * "I know I couldn't really handle the pressure. I had chances. I just couldn't take it. I obviously know why because the nerves big-time got to me. I'm not there 100% physically, mentally, my game - everything just feels real off." Sofia Kenin on the pressure of being the defending champion after losing her second round match.

* "I was going to try to stitch her up, get everyone to sing happy birthday. That didn't really work out as planned. I'll have to take her to dinner tonight and sing it to her myself." Ash Barty on birthday plans for former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua, who interviewed her after the match. * "I just want to go for a nice bath right now, that's all I'm thinking." Stefanos Tsitsipas said after needing 4-1/2 hours on court to reach the third round.

* "I think the five-set matches bring something different to tennis, especially when they go into the fifth set, sometimes you have big matches and I honestly love them." Feliciano Lopez, when asked if he supports best-of-five sets format for men's tennis. * "I think he is the big possibility to be the future of our sport. Not only to be a very good tennis player, my first impression is that he's (also) a very nice guy." Sweden's Mikael Ymer on Carlos Alcaraz after ending the Spanish teenager's first Grand Slam campaign.

* "I definitely don't consider myself as a favourite, not against her and not in these rounds, as well. I'm just playing with what I can. Of course, I know she's probably confident here. It doesn't matter. I think every match starts from zero." Belinda Bencic, when asked about her third-round opponent Belgian 18th seed and former semi-finalist Elise Mertens. * "We know each other so much. Even if we would not practice those two weeks in quarantine, we practice a lot in Czech (Republic). We're actually quite good friends." Karolina Pliskova, when asked about her third-round opponent and Czech compatriot Karolina Muchova.

Day four highlights (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru)

