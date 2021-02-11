Sports News Roundup: Tokyo 2020's Mori to quit; Shiffrin's first super-G in 382 days is good for a bronze and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tokyo 2020's Mori to quit, sources say, as he vows to end controversy

The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, will resign over a sexist remark that sparked an outcry, two sources said on Thursday, while the former prime minister said he could not let the controversy drag on. Mori's resignation would be bound to raise new doubts over the viability of holding the postponed Games this year.

Home favourite Kyrgios has work cut out with Thiem test in Melbourne

Nick Kyrgios will attempt to reach the fourth round of his home Australian Open for only the second time since 2015 on Friday, but standing in his way is Austrian third seed Dominic Thiem. Kyrgios first reached the fourth round in Melbourne when he was 19, as part of a storming run to the quarter-finals, but the former junior world number one has never made it to the second week of a major since.

Alpine skiing: Shiffrin's first super-G in 382 days is good for a bronze

Mikaela Shiffrin's reign as super-G world champion ended on Thursday but, 382 days after her last race in the discipline, the American was happy enough to add a bronze to the collection. The medal -- in a race without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- was her eighth in five world championships and equalled Lindsey Vonn's record for the most won by an American at the biennial event.

Australian Open day four Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin was unable to bear the pressure of defending her maiden Grand Slam title as the American bowed out in the second round in tears on Thursday following a 6-3 6-2 loss to Estonia's Kaia Kanepi. Kenin, who was also runner-up at the French Open last year, crumbled in 64 minutes and the 22-year-old admitted the burden of expectation took its toll.

NBA roundup: Giannis scores 47, but Bucks fall to Suns Devin Booker made the decisive free throw with 32.6 seconds left to cap a 30-point performance as the Phoenix Suns nipped the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 125-124 on Wednesday night. Chris Paul added 28 points and seven assists as Phoenix earned its fourth straight win and its seventh in the past eight games.

Tennis: Feisty Italian affair ends in heated row Fabio Fognini and Salvatore Caruso had to be separated by the court supervisor after the first all-Italian Australian Open men's singles match of the open era ended in uproar on Thursday. They battled it out over nearly four hours on the John Cain Arena court and played a thrilling final set tiebreak before 16th seed Fognini emerged a 4-6 6-2 2-6 6-3 7-6(12) winner.

NBA to Mark Cuban, teams: Play the national anthem The NBA told its teams Wednesday afternoon that they must play the national anthem before home games, a day after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban confirmed his team hadn't been doing so. Cuban said he never intended to fully cease playing the anthem.

Dominant Nadal reaches third round with easy victory Rafa Nadal dispelled any remaining doubts over his fitness with a commanding 6-1 6-4 6-2 win against American qualifier Michael Mmoh on Thursday to march into the Australian Open third round and stay on track for a record 21st Grand Slam title. The second seed did not play a match in Spain's ATP Cup campaign last week with a back problem and following his opening win in Melbourne he had said the injury was still bothering him.

Birthday boy Medvedev extends winning streak to 16 matches Daniil Medvedev continued his impressive run of form as he celebrated his 25th birthday with a clinical 6-2 7-5 6-1 victory over Roberto Carballes Baena to reach the third round of Australian Open on Thursday. The fourth seed lost his cool when the Spaniard broke his serve in the second set but recovered his composure to prevail after 104 minutes on the John Cain Arena court and extend his winning streak to 16 matches.

Tearful Kenin crumbles under pressure of title defence A tearful Sofia Kenin admitted the pressure of defending a Grand Slam title for the first time had proved too great after she tumbled out of the Australian Open in the second round on Thursday. The 22-year-old American looked a shadow of the player that won her first major title at Melbourne Park and reached the French Open final last season as she succumbed 6-3 6-2 to Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi on Margaret Court Arena.

