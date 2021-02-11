Muller tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Club World Cup final

Ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup final, Bayern Munich on Thursday announced that Thomas Muller has tested positive for coronavirus. Bayern Munich are currently in Qatar, gearing up to play the final of the FIFA Club World Cup against Tigres, scheduled to take place today. Bayern Munich said following Muller's return to Munich, he will immediately go into quarantine.

"Thomas Muller, 31, has tested positive for coronavirus at the FIFA Club World Cup in Doha and was promptly isolated. Following his return to Munich, he will immediately go into quarantine. FC Bayern has agreed this with the relevant authorities," the club said in a statement. "The whole FC Bayern team was tested again on Thursday. There were no further positive cases," it added.

Bayern Munich had secured a spot in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup after a 2-0 win over Al Ahly on February 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)