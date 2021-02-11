Left Menu

No Sreesanth for IPL 2021 auctions as 292 cricketers to go under hammer

Fast bowler S Sreesanth wasn't shortlisted by any of the eight India Premier League (IPL) franchise for the upcoming Player Auction.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-02-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 23:20 IST
India fast bowler S Sreesanth. Image Credit: ANI

Fast bowler S Sreesanth wasn't shortlisted by any of the eight India Premier League (IPL) franchise for the upcoming Player Auction. Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun, has been shortlisted with a base price of INR 20 Lakh. Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne and Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara have also been shortlisted with a base price of 1 crore and 50 lakhs respectively.

The IPL 2021 Player Auction list was announced on Thursday, with a total of 292 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Chennai on February 18. The league, in a media advisory, said 1,114 cricketers had initially registered for the auction and the final list was pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players - Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav - and eight overseas players - Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, and Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket. As many as 12 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have the highest number of available slots, 13, followed by Kings XI Punjab (9), Rajasthan Royals (8), and Kolkata Knight Riders (8). Sunrisers Hyderabad (3) have the least amount of available spots. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

