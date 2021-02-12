Soccer-Southampton see off Wolves to reach Cup quarter-finals
Second-half goals from Danny Ings and Stuart Armstrong earned Southampton a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday and a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals. The victory lifted Southampton after four successive Premier League defeats, Ings firing them ahead in the 50th minute with a freakish goal as goalkeeper John Ruddy saved the striker's close-range shot from a tight angle but the ball ricocheted off Ings and trickled over the line.
The goal was initially ruled out for offside but awarded after a VAR check. Armstrong sealed Southampton's win in the 90th minute with a clinical finish in off the post as he took advantage of a catalogue of errors and side-footed the ball past three defenders and the stranded Ruddy.
Southampton missed several chances to win by a bigger margin, with Armstrong shooting wide of a gaping goal from close range and Ruddy denying Nathan Redmond with a reflex save after the forward's jinking run. Fabio Silva fired over the bar at the other end before visiting keeper Fraser Foster pulled off a superb save with his feet to deny Adama Traore, but Wolves lacked cutting edge and their late pressure proved in vain.
