USA spinner Nisarg Patel allowed to bowl again by ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that following remedial work and re-assessment, the bowling action of USA spinner Nisarg Patel has been found to be legal, and he can resume bowling in international cricket.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 12-02-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 08:56 IST
USA spinner Nisarg Patel (Photo/ USA Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that following remedial work and re-assessment, the bowling action of USA spinner Nisarg Patel has been found to be legal, and he can resume bowling in international cricket. Patel was suspended from bowling after being reported during an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture against Oman in Kathmandu, Nepal, on February 11, 2020.

"An Expert Panel studied video footage of Patel's remodelled bowling action, and concluded that the amount of elbow extension was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations," ICC said in a release. To assist the Match Officials, they will be provided with the report, images and video footage of the bowler's legal bowling action.

Earlier, the assessment revealed that the amount of elbow extension in Patel's bowling action was above the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted in the ICC regulations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

